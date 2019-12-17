Back up power source recommended for rural residents for extended outages

Winter weather can come with unforeseen power outages, and for those within city limits power should be returned within 2 hours, but that's not always the case outside city limits.

While people may not want to think about power outages, they are inevitable. If a person lives outside the city limits they may need to have a plan for a more extended power outage and they may include a back-up generator. Jim Mason, the regional customer relations manager with Idaho Power, has some advice if people do have a back-up generator.

"With the generator, keep those in mind, never run them indoors or in garages. And, um, make sure you are hooking those into the power system, because there could be folks out there working on those lines." Mason said.

He added if people have animals that they'll will want to make sure they have a way to get food and water to them such as a four wheel drive vehicle or UTV. And if people have a pump house they'll will want to make sure it is properly insulated so it will not freeze.