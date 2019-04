Thousands of people in the Hagerman, Gooding and Shoshone areas were without power for a time Friday afternoon.

Idaho Power spokesman Brad Bowlin said in an email, at its peak, 6,600 customers lost power. The outage began at about 12:13 p.m.

Within an hour, power crews identified the problem. They found a line that had become separated from an insulator at a pole near Shoshone and worked to resolve the issue. Power was restored to customers after 2 p.m.