Pre-hospital workers learn life saving skills

Thursday was the start of the 15th annual Ski and Mountain Trauma Conference in Sun Valley.

The Sun Valley Inn went from a weekend getaway resort to the training grounds of pre-hospital workers across Idaho. All learning life-saving techniques for civilians in backcountry areas.

This annual conference was put on with help from Saint Alphonsus. Trauma specialists were there to give lectures and hands on learning opportunities for all attendees. Sessions ranging from improvised patient carries to landing zone safety were open for attendees to be a part of.

One stand-out session was on field management of hypothermia and frostbite. This session began with an expert lecture and demonstration. Patient actors would then take a dip in the pool and then pretend to be injured on the grounds of the inn.

Attendees then jump into action and put all their life-saving knowledge to the test. They would have to asses the situation, check the actors vitals, find out the best way to transport them, and keep them warm and safe as if they were in a real hypothermic scenario.

KMVT was able to speak with a fourth-time attendee who said how the conference has taught him many things through the years. One skill he learned from the conference in a previous year, know as the caterpillar carry, was critical in a life of death situation.

"Something that we actually used I want to say 8 months to a year later on a call to get a hunter out of a drainage that he was kind of stuck in," said Jimmy Bowman with the Sun Valley Fire Department. "It allowed us, 20 people to move him really swiftly down this single track trail,"

Bowman said he believes that the skills taught at this conference have no doubt saved lives everyday.