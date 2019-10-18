Preparing for the opening day of pheasant hunting

Saturday is the opening day of pheasant hunting in the Magic Valley.

Pheasant hunting is something that hunters look forward to all year long.

You can hunt pheasant from sunrise to sunset until December.

There are a few common locations that people can go to hunt the birds.

Any agricultural land is a common place to go, or Niagara Springs where Idaho Fish and Game stocks pheasants.

"We also have our wildlife management area down in Niagara Springs, south of Wendell, we do stock that," said Terry Thompson from fish and game. "If people want to go there they need to remember to buy there wildlife management area or WMA permit, and that allows them 6 birds per permit, costs $23.75 and we stock about 100, about 200 birds per week."

Permits are required for hunters 18 years of age and older at Niagara Springs.