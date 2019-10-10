Preparing for winter driving with ITD

The temperatures outside are dropping, which means that snow is not too far behind. KMVT visited the Idaho Transportation Department, and is Putting You First with what to do to prepare.

The state's transportation department prepares to roll out its Idaho Ready Safety Campaign. The goal is to make sure drivers are aware of how to safely navigate the roads during the winter. They're asking drivers to prepare to travel for the conditions they're in and use resources provided by ITD to stay up to date on road conditions.

"ITD does try to provide snow coverage as far as keeping the road plowed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," said Doug Hoskinson, a transportation tech operator. "Levels of service may vary during the midnight hours to 4 a.m. There might be only a few trucks out in any given area."

Idaho has more than 550 plow operators who maintain the roads throughout the winter season. ITD also partners with AAA every year, whose website is filled with information to help prepare travelers for winter driving.

Travelers can visit ITD's 511 website for road conditions.