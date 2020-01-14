CSI Refugee Center gives annual presentation to Board of Trustees

The College of Southern Idaho had their board of trustees meeting Monday.

Part of the meeting was a presentation on the CSI Refugee Center.

Last year, the city of Twin Falls received 121 refugees, according to center director Zeze Rwasama.

He also said that 121 refugees is down from the year before, but went on to say that the community support of the center has been immense, and hopes that it continues to have the community support.

“The goal is to help them become self-sufficient, that means a refugee who has an income enough to provide and support the family, and also they have earned or gained skills to navigate life here in the US,” Rwasama said.

He also says how thankful he was to have both the City Council and county commissioner’s support of the Refugee Center after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that cuts the number of refugees the U.S. will accept from 30,000 to 18,000 this fiscal year.

Both the county commissioners and the city councilors signed an official letter continuing to support the center in December.

“I think that people who don’t support the Refugee Center just don’t understand all that the Refugee Center and the people do for this community,” Rwasama said.

Last year, the center received $39,785.45 in in-kind donations and $16,153.58 in cash donations; a total of 2,156 hours were spent volunteering at the center; and $721,125 came from the federal government to help refugees become sufficient in the community.