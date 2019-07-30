Presidential candidate Biden to hold fundraiser in Boise

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden has announced he'll hold a fundraising reception in Boise.

His campaign says the event is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday at a location that will be provided to those making a donation.

Tickets start at $100 and $250. A donation of $1,000 includes a photo with Biden.

A sponsor who gives or raises $2,800 also gets a photo with Biden.

Biden's wife, Jill Biden, is also scheduled to attend. The Bidens are also holding another fundraising event on Monday at a private home in the resort town of Sun Valley in central Idaho.

Joe Biden served as vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

