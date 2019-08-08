Presidential candidate Joe Biden makes fundraising stop in Boise

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a visit to Idaho to drum up support for the upcoming 2020 presidential elections with a sold out fundraiser at the Oppenheimer residents on Warm Springs Avenue.

Supporters made sure to arrive early and slowly filled the residence awaiting Biden's arrival from the airport. The event also drew many prominent Democrats vowing their support, including former Democrat from the U.S. State of Idaho, Larry LaRoccco, City Council President Lauren McLean and Boise City Council member TJ Thomson.

Biden's team announced 11 new endorsements from Idaho leaders including former U.S. Reps. Larry LaRocco and Richard Stallings, state senator Grant Burgoyne and, Boise City Council member TJ Thomson, to name a few.

Biden said that the support of these distinguished leaders is critical to the success of the Biden campaign in the Gem State and throughout the West.

On Monday, Biden was in Sun Valley for a private fundraiser.