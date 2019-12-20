Preventing your Christmas tree from catching on fire

With Christmas next week, it's important to remember to keep your Christmas trees watered, so it doesn't light on fire.

The Twin Falls Fire Department says to cut 2 inches off the bottom of your Christmas tree, and then drill a hole up the stem, so the water can soak in.

They also say that it's important to turn the tree lights off when you leave your house so the branches don't get too hot.

Using LED lights is the best option because they don't get as hot as the other lights do.

“Even though there isn't a lot of Christmas tree fires across the United States each year, the chances of you dying in a house that has a Christmas tree on fire, is 3 times higher than an average house fire, and that's because of the fire load that a Christmas tree puts in,” said Twin Falls Fire Marshal Tim Lauda.

Taking your Christmas tree down after the holiday and placing it far away from your house is also smart, that way if it catches on fire outside, it won't have a chance to reach your house.