Pride Festival lends support to LGBTQ community in Twin Falls

The Magic Valley Pride group lead a celebration on Saturday at the park to show support for the LGBTQ community. It's one of the largest events of it's kind in Southern Idaho. and it brought out much of the surrounding community from "Beat the Heat 5K" runners, vendors selling items such as bubble waffles, and support and advocacy groups highlighting different causes.

Attendees, Darla Guns and Cloaca, said they were pleased by the turnout and that it just means the community is getting more visibility.

"It is extremely exciting that something like this is getting so large and larger everywhere and more accepted," Darla Guns said. "I'm just glad there isn't protesters."

"The park is half filled and it's even getting bigger," Cloaca said. "I love it."

The event took place at 11 a.m. on Saturday and ended in the afternoon.