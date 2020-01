Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles “royal highness” or receive public funds under a deal struck to let them step aside as senior royals.

The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers’ money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement Saturday that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Buckingham Palace said Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect in “spring 2020.”

