Teachers and making their mental health a priority

When one thinks about managing mental health in schools, people usually focus on the well-being of the students, but what about the teachers?

Even without having a mental health diagnosis, it's ideal to work in an environment where mental health is in the forefront of people's minds.

“When it's not ideal then you end up with folks who feel isolated and end up demonstrating more characteristics of anxiety and apprehension and maybe struggling with some of their professional roles,” says Dr. Dennis Woody, senior clinical program consultant with Optum Idaho.

Educators have such full plates and often to take on so much while rarely leaving time for themselves.

“It can cause some mental health problems as far as feeling burnt out or maybe feeling like just overwhelmed and not having the resources or the energy to just every day keep going through and going through and going through,” says Aimee Hurst, school counselor at Mountain View Elementary.

Teachers care and their worries don't always stem from academics; and, it doesn't end in the classroom.

Aimee says, “I get emails constantly during the night, I will get text messages constantly from teachers. It doesn't stop at 3:30 at the doors. They take it home with them, they worry about these kids like they're their own kids.”

Although this stress is normal and expected from teachers, it's also important for it to be managed.

“But if their taught that it's okay to take a break, it's okay to leave it to the morning, it's okay to just walk away and take care of yourself and then you can help take care of your students,” says Aimee.