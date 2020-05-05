Prison inmate named a suspect in 1982 killing of 9-year-old girl

Thanks to modern DNA testing, the Johnson family is getting some closure, following the brutal death of their 9-year old daughter.

In 1982, Daralyn DJ Johnson was raped and beaten to death in the Treasure Valley.

Later that year, a then 34-year-old Charles Fain was arrested for rape and murder after he voluntarily gave a hair sample.

But DNA evidence in 2001 later cleared Fain, who spent years on Idaho's Death Row.

The Idaho Innocence Project at Boise State assisted Canyon County with a mitochondrial DNA strategy mapped out by a laboratory at the university to eliminate suspects.

On Monday, the Canyon County Sheriff's Office along with the prosecutor's office, announced that David Allen Dalrymple is the suspect in that case.

Police were able to use advanced DNA technology to identify Dalrymple and learned of the results late last week.

He's a 62-year old inmate at the Idaho Department of Correction, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he won't officially be charged until the summer when a warrant can be issued.

"Our goal for this press conference is to ask for public assistance in obtaining additional evidence, thanking the Johnson family for their patience, their diligence, and enduring as the prosecuting attorney has stated the worst nightmare that parents and family could imagine, that would happen to their daughter," sheriff Kieran Donahue said,

Two more victims of Dalrymple have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in this case.