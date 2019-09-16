Professional BASE jumper speaks about friend who died at Perrine Bridge

While people may base-jump to get a thrill out of it, others like Sean Chuma, actually made it his profession. Chuma, 40, has done more than 6,200 BASE jumps throughout his lifetime, and still has more to go.

But Wednesday’s BASE jump wasn’t for him. It was for his friend, Brandon John Chance, who died Monday after he deployed his parachute too late off the Perrine Bridge and hit the water with the chute only partially used.

“I was pretty gutted when I heard about his accident,” Chuma said. “So the jump I did right now made me think about him a lot. I knew it would. I did that one for him.”

Chuma, who met Chance 12 years ago in San Diego, describes Brandon as a “beautiful person” who was always smiling.

The professional BASE jumper also touched-base on the importance of equipment when one chooses to BASE jump. He said it is highly recommended to take a few BASE jumping classes. In fact, before one BASE jump, one must have at least 200 skydives, which shows you know how to manage a parachute.

“Each time it is a risk, but it’s a manageable risk," Chuma said. "The more you know about this sport, the safer it can actually be."

Chuma founded a BASE jumping school called I-D base located in Twin Falls, and classes last up to four days.