Progress continues on Twin Falls archway

The Twin Falls archway project is underway, and progress is being made quickly. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

For the past month, K&T Steel has been working on creating the arch, which is about 108 feet long, and roughly 30 feet tall.

The arch will span Shoshone Avenue near Twin Falls City Park.

The bridge weighs about 30,000 pounds, and it has taken K&T Steel about one month to build the arch.

"A heavy hauler out of Soda Springs in coming with an 80 foot bed with articulated axles on it so it can travel sideways," said Jamin Wills, the owner of K&T Steel.

The Bridge will be installed on Monday.

Once the archway is complete, it will serve not only as an artistic installation, but will also announce community and emergency messages and nonprofit events on the electronic signs.