Proposed six story building hits snag

A proposed six story building set to be built in downtown Twin Falls may have hit a snag.

City spokesperson Josh Palmer tells KMVT an applicant or developer must notify all potentially impacted individuals within a certain distance.

In this case, notices about the hearing were sent to the wrong addresses.

The developer is now working to send out notices to the correct addresses and a public hearing has been rescheduled for the Sept. 24 city council meeting.

Residents will have an opportunity to speak, and city council members must vote again on the height exemption.

It will be up to Summit Development if this delays the construction of the project.