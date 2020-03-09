Prosecutor: Boise officers justified in fatal 2019 shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho prosecutor has determined that two Boise Police Department officers who fatally shot a woman in October 2019 were justified in their actions after officers say she pointed a BB gun at them.

Police say officers responded to a report Oct. 20 of a woman acting suspiciously and knocking on doors in Boise before finding 33-year-old Amber Dewitt of Caldwell sitting in a vehicle.

Police say Dewitt pointed a pellet gun at officers who believed it was handgun, and subsequently opened fire on the woman.

A coroner says Dewitt died of multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities announced the prosecutor's decision Wednesday.

 
