Prosecutors charge son after dropping same case against dad

Ada County Sheriff's Office image of Mario Jose Rodriguez, who is facing burglary charges.
Updated: Fri 3:45 PM, Jun 07, 2019

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Several weeks after prosecutors dropped burglary charges against an Idaho man, they've refiled the same case against his son.

The Idaho Press reports Ada County prosecutors have charged 25-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Boise with several felonies because they say he stole thousands of dollars' worth of equipment from an auto parts store.

Earlier this year, prosecutors accused 48-year-old Mario Rodriguez - the younger man's father - of the same crime. The elder Rodriguez was arrested in March, jailed and held on a $75,000 bond until he was able to make a payment and be released.

Prosecutors filed a motion on April 26 to drop the charges against the father, telling the judge it was "in the interest of justice."

The younger Rodriguez has not yet entered a plea, and his attorney said he had not yet received evidence in the case from prosecutors. A hearing is scheduled for June 13.

