Protecting your home from mosquitoes and black flies can be difficult.

According to Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District, there are a few easy things that any homeowner can do to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Mosquitoes can cause people and animals to get sick.

The first is to buy a goldfish, and put it in any place that may have standing water, like a horse trough. The goldfish will eat the larva.

"There are a couple options that we could do here," Brian Simper, Twin Falls County Pest Abatement manager said.

"The first is... Any homeowner could go and purchase this from a hardware store. They're called mosquito dunks, they use BTI. These dunks last for about a month. The mosquito larva will feed on them, and then you won't have mosquitoes around you're property," Simper said.

Emptying out standing bodies of water will stop the mosquitoes from breeding so fast.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District works to protect the county from mosquitoes and black flies to protect the public's health, Simper said.