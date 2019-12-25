Protecting your pet from the freezing temperatures

Owning a pet is a full-time job, and can be a difficult task in the winter months when it is cold, or snowing.

In the freezing temperatures, adjusting your pet’s schedule can be necessary.

Doctor Zsigmond Szanto from the Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic and Hospital says that the first thing to do is make sure your pet is healthy enough to be outside.

“To make sure their hair coat is normal, no mats, no short hair coat, if a dog gets groomed regularly, a sweater may be needed to accommodate for the difference,” said Szanto.

Some dogs can become sensitive to the ice, causing their paws to crack.

“Poisoning can be a concern this time of year, antifreeze, cars are idling, making sure that they get a wipe down once they come inside, people take them for a walk,” Szanto.

But for those pet owners who’s dogs need a lot of exercise, it is still possible in the winter months.

Limiting exposure time, so instead of going for a 2 mile walk in 20 degree weather you can go for two 1 mile walks.

The Shoshone Police Department issued a warning on Facebook stating …. “We not only ask, we beg of you to take your furry friends inside, or a place that gets them out of the weather.”

Doctor Szanto agrees.

“Outdoor cats or outdoor dogs, they should have shelter in this area, wind tends to be the most common concern in this area, being out and not having a place where they can get away from the wind,” Szanto said.