Psychologist breaks down bullying behavior during National Bully Prevention Month

October marks National Bully Prevention Month.

“My daughter found out last year that she’s going deaf,” said Alishia Lavigne. “So she needed hearing aids.”

A tough adjustment for a Twin Falls seven-year-old.

“Instantly kids were starting to remove them from her hair,” said Lavigne.

Alishia went to the classroom to explain to the other children what hearing aids were and how they helped her daughter, explaining that they aren’t a toy.

“She was ready to drop out as a first grader and not go back,” said Lavigne.

Dr. Edwards, a psychologist with St. Luke’s says most bullying behavior starts from within.

“There’s a stereotypical idea of a bully and that is someone who feels bad about themselves,” said Dr. Edwards. “There tends to be a lot of truth to that.”

In surveys conducted around the country about 30 % of students admit to bullying others.

“Our society very much values power, control, authority,” said Dr. Edwards. “How we dress, how we look, can very much influence those kinds of things.”

Alishia says students also model examples they see when they aren’t at school.

“If they’re being bullied at home, they’ll be bullies at school,” said Lavigne.

One of the best ways to address bullying is to acknowledge behavior that is not okay.

“It’s not you,” said Dr. Edwards. “They’re not picking on you because there’s something wrong with you. They’re picking on you because there’s something wrong with them. And I realize it’s easier for me to say that as opposed to I’m not the one who’s having someone say rude things to me. Recognize it’s not you it’s them.”

Only about 20-30% of students bullied notify adults.

“She wouldn’t tell me,” said Lavigne. “She wouldn’t tell her dad she wouldn’t tell any of us. So finally we sat her down and we’re like ‘talk.’”

Most bullying happens in middle school. The most common types are verbal and social bullying.

“Number two, go for help,” said Dr. Edwards. “Talk to a teacher, if you’re at school talk to a teacher, talk to a custodian go to your guidance counselor talk to the principal and certainly talk to your parents also and let them know this is happening.”

Standing up for someone who’s bullied can help them feel like they’re not alone and remove some of the power from a bully.

“We don’t want to get involved in a situation like that because part of that is well ‘I don’t want to be bullied myself, what if that kid is mean to me, what am I gonna say?’” said Dr. Edwards.

Alishia says she’s taught her children that no matter how someone has treated them, they should always be kind in return.

“Then look at them and say ‘I’m sorry someone’s being mean to you. But I’m still your friend,’” said Lavigne.

In 2014, the Centers for Disease Control and Department of Education released the first federal uniform definition of bullying for research and surveillance.1 The core elements of the definition include: unwanted aggressive behavior; observed or perceived power imbalance; and repetition of behaviors or high likelihood of repetition.

