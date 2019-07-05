Pub patron grabs plant, fights machete-wielding robber in Australia

GOLD COAST, Australia (Seven Network/CNN) - Police released video surveillance as part of their investigation into the armed robbery of a tavern at Mermaid Beach early Friday morning.

A plant-wielding customer took on a robber with a machete in an Australian tavern. (Source: Queensland police/CNN)

The offender fled empty-handed after a customer fought him off using a large stool and a potted plant.

Police say the offender could be sporting injuries after a "courageous" man attacked him and chased him away from the pub just before 1 a.m. local time.

The patron was playing the "pokies" - gaming machines - at the venue when the bandit stormed in with a large machete, his face hidden by a balaclava.

He demanded about $1,500 from a female worker before the man intervened.

Copyright 2019 Seven Network via CNN. All rights reserved.