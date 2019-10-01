Each public elementary school in Twin Falls and Jerome county receives $1k grant from St. Luke's

All public elementary schools in Twin Falls and Jerome counties are receiving $1k grants from St. Luke's to support physical activity and nutrition, and prevent obesity and diabetes.

"We do a health needs assessment every three years," Manager of Community Health at St. Luke's, Kylie Gough says. "We're looking at data on a regular basis to see what's going on in our community, what are the needs?"

And the 2019 Community Health Assessments for both Jerome and the Magic Valley revealed a top community health need.

"Obesity and diabetes continue to rise to the top as far as concerns," Gough says.

In assessments for both the Magic Valley and Jerome, the most significant community health needs are to "Improve the Prevention and Management of Obesity and Diabetes."

According to the assessments, more than 60 percent of adults and more than 25 percent of children in Idaho are either overweight or obese. Something of particular concern among children because obesity and diabetes are associated with a lower quality of life, poor mental health, and represent the leading cause of death across the U.S. To help reverse the trend, and in order to meet these needs, St. Luke's hopes these grants will help the community encourage better nutritional and exercise habits.

"I absolutely think we have a need for this kids today are not getting out and playing as much as they have been in the past," Principal of Pillar Falls Elementary, Nancy Murphy said.

Pillar Falls is one of the elementary schools in Twin Falls county to receive the grant, and it's already being put to work. Physical Education Teacher Danielle Ashby said she's using the money to help encourage better nutritional skills, along with exercising.

"I purchased a couple health and wellness packets that we're being going to be using to create some units that go along with the physical activity that were going," Ashby says.

Gough says she hopes the school's will share how they used the grant money in encourage better exercise and nutrition habits all in hope of meeting their goal of better managing and preventing obesity and diabetes in the community.

"Our hope is that they'll share back some information about how they used those funds. And well begin to kind of develop those relations and the communication channel to begin to do things further."

The $1,000 grants St. Luke's provided constitute a total $22,000 in money given to support physical activity and nutrition in the community. A list of the school districts, and number of schools that received a grant is as follows.

Twin Falls – 9

Kimberly – 2

Filer – 2

Buhl - 1

Castleford - 1

Hansen - 1

Murtaugh - 1

Jerome - 3

Valley - 1

Three Creek -1