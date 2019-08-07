Public comments being taken for newer Jerome County Magistrate judges

The public is invited to comment on two Jerome County Magistrate judges as part of their probationary period review process.

The Fifth District Magistrate Commission will be evaluating Judge Stacey DePew and Judge John B. Lothspeich. The judges will undergo two performance appraisals prior to the end of the 18-month probationary period.

The public can fill out an evaluation form and submit the signed and mailed comments to the Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs by Friday, Aug. 9.

Evaluations forms are available at the Theron Ward Judicial Building 427 Shoshone Street North, Twin Falls, ID 83301 or to the Jerome County Clerks’ Office at 233 W. Main Street, Jerome ID 83338, by calling 208-736-4085 or on the Fifth Judicial District website http://www.5thjudicialdistrict.com/.

The forms area also linked in this story.