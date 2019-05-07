Pullman police looking for an arson suspect

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Police in Pullman are searching for an arson suspect after a fire destroyed a laser tag arena on Sunday, the same day a device resembling a pipe bomb was discovered in a city park.

Days earlier, another improvised explosive was found in a mobile home in nearby Moscow, Idaho.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the three incidents, and it's unclear if they are related.

The Spokesman-Review says the fire at the Cougar Laser Arena on South Grand Avenue was started sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Fire investigators handed the case to Pullman police on Monday.

