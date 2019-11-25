Pumper truck fire prevented from spreading thanks to quick response of firefighters

A fire Monday morning near 400 E and 700 N, northeast of Jerome, was prevented from spreading thanks to the quick response of firefighters.

Firefighters from the Jerome Rural Fire Protection District arrived on scene to a fully involved truck fire located on a dairy before 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. The truck was determined to be a pumper truck, in close proximity to a close group of bushes and a structure made of wood. While one of the bushes did catch fire, crews were able to catch the blaze before it could spread to the house.

"Nobody hurt in this case, thank goodness," said firefighter Rick Bernsen. "A few explosions, the tires and things that normally happen with these came. The truck's a total loss but everything else looks OK."

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation. The Jerome Rural Fire District, the Jerome County Sheriff's Department and Magic Valley Paramedics all responded.