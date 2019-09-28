Putters Mini Golf and Twin Falls Police Department host charity event

Playing mini golf was more than just fun and games this week. It was also a way to help families in need. Putter's Mini Golf hosted a charity fundraiser and are donating one hundred percent of the proceeds.

The partnering organizations are the Twin Falls Police Department and the Fraternal Orders of Police who are raising money for their charities: Cops and Kids and Heroes and Helpers. Officer Josh Hayes spoke with KMVT about the start of these fundraisers and where the proceeds will go.

"We came up with an idea, every year we do a Cops and Kids/Heores and Helpers where we help underprivileged families during Christmas time to purchase Christmas gifts for them that they wouldn't normally get," says Hayes.

The families helped are usually found through school counselors, Valley House, and community efforts that help find those in need. A great number of people came out to support their first event, and they plan to have many more to come.

