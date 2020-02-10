Quebec musher winds 2nd straight Wyoming-Idaho dog sled race

Anny Malo of Quebec, Canada, has won the Pedigree Stage Stop Race for the second straight year.

Malo won six of the seven stages of the 25th annual sled dog race through Wyoming and Idaho, including the final stage that ended Saturday at Lower Slide Lake northeast of Jackson.

The Jackson Hole Daily reported that strong winds and spitting snow made it nearly impossible for mushers to see their dogs nearing the mid-point turnaround for the final stage.

Malo had cumulative time of 15 hours, 55 minutes and 11 seconds.

Lina Streeper of British Columbia, Canada finished second and Alix Crittenden of Bondurant, Wyoming finished third.