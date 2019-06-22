Qunioa booms in Idaho

Idaho, the state is now home to the largest growing area of quinoa.

A crop that's primary growing areas are in Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador is now finding success here in Idaho, the state is now home to the largest growing area of quinoa.

But what exactly is quinoa?

Well it's described as a "super grain" by health food experts and considered a healthy alternative to your typical white rice's, say's Kevin Orway of Stay Well Health Foods, in Twin Falls.

"It's a grain high in protein, high in iron," Ordway said. "People are using it as a side dish, or in a wrap, cold salad, for lunch or for breakfast."

He says that Idaho is the largest growing area of the food is a sign of where things are going in terms what we grow and what we eat.

"I think people are moving away from some of the more traditional grains, side dishes, or meals," Ordway said. "And now they're going to these high protein high fiber options."

According, to Whole Grains Council, quinoa is mostly grown at elevations above 7,000 ft., and mainly produced on the continent of South America.

