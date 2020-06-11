Magic Valley RV dealers seeing spike in sales

RV dealers in the Magic Valley are seeing a large increase in sales this time of year.

Both Bish's RV and Extreme RV told KMVT they are seeing about double the amount sales this year than last. They are attributing this large increase in sales to the eagerness of many of their customers looking to escape the city after being isolated and socially distant for so long.

“Everybody wants to get out, you know the COVID kept everyone in for a long time, so getting outside and enjoying the great outdoors and enjoying the family time everybody is really super happy, were just keeping up making sure we are keeping our people happy.” Said Bish’s RV general manager Marc Kinnison.

Snake River RV, who specializes in repairing vehicles are also struggling to keep up with the demand.

“I do know that last year there was just two of us, and now there are four doing the service here, and we are under the gun and behind and trying to keep up,” said Bill Hart owner of Snake River RV.

Overall both Bish's RV and Snake River RV shared the belief of renting or purchasing an RV as a great option for having a safe vacation.

“You get to stay close to home, you get to explore your own backyard. A lot of people don't realize how many things we have really close to here to Twin Falls or their surrounding area. So RV-ing is a safe alternative to any other kind of travel, lots of campgrounds lots of places to go, lots of an outdoor activities,” said Kinnison.