Rabid bat found in downtown Twin Falls

A rabid bat has bitten one person and has been caught in downtown Twin Falls.

The individual bitten is currently undergoing preventative treatment. The South Central Public Health District is telling residents to be extra careful and to avoid any and all interaction with bats.

"If you have handled a bat in the downtown Twin Falls area in the last week, it is important that you contact your primary care provider immediately," says Tanis Mexell the SCPHD epidemiology program manager.

The South Central Community Health District says that if a person catches a bat and needs it tested to please call 208-737-5904 or 208-737-5971 to speak with a health district epidemiologist.

The health district also tells of some ways people can protect themselves from rabies. In a news release, they said first, is to not touch a bat with bare hands, and to seek medical attention immediately if they are attacked. In efforts to keep pets safe, they say to always vaccinate them including horses. lastly, to bat-proof homes by plugging all holes in the siding and maintain tight-fitting screens on windows. Bats can enter through holes the size of a quarter.