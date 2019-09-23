Rail removal on Idaho Highway 24 west of Rupert expected this week

Removal of obsolete railroad tracks are expected this Thursday, Sept. 26, on a section of Idaho Highway 24 between Rupert and Shoshone.

“This crossing has not been in use for over a decade,” said ITD south-central Idaho maintenance foreman Allen Knight. “We will be working with Union Pacific Railroad to remove the old rails and repave the roadway, which will provide a better driving experience for motorists.”

ID-24 will be closed from 200 West to 400 West while work is underway. Motorists will need to utilize an alternate route.

Weather permitting, work is expected to occur between 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and be completed in one day.