Human trafficking awareness events slated for Friday, Saturday in Twin Falls

Magic Valley community members are working to raise awareness about human trafficking in the region.

The second annual Walk for Freedom is taking place on Saturday at 9 a.m. at College of Southern Idaho (Source: KMVT).

"Human trafficking still exists and because of that we decided to start the first Magic Valley A Team," said co-chair of the A Team Tina Downs. "Last year, we had our first Walk for Freedom, and Walk for Freedom is happening all over the world this weekend. There is over 500 walks all happening on Saturday morning. It's all about raising awareness that human trafficking is happening."

Human trafficking is a hard crime to define.

Victims that are under human trafficking have already been coached on things to say, they have already been coached to behave in certain ways," said Voices Against Violence outreach and education coordinator Noemi Juarez. "Someone might think that youth or someone that is being human trafficked is someone who is supposed to be with this person, there is no real label on what it looks like."

On Friday, there will be a panel discussion educating people about the reality of it.

"It's happening, people are being sex trafficked, and so what we are trying to do is educate people," said board member Page Geske. "This can be happening in a convenience store, this can be happening in a restaurant, so what we are going to do is equip people with these are the things you need to look for."

Voices against Violence offers help for people who may need it.

"We can help them here, we do have a 24 hours, 7 days a week hotline, we have advocates on the clock who can do guide them and do safety planning with them if that’s what they need, we can set up an appointment with case management if they are able to safely attend those meetings," Juarez said.

A documentary by Alma Jam will be shown Friday night Oct. 17th at 7 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at the Amazing Grace Fellowship.

If you see someone who may be a victim of human trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888.

If you need immediate help, call Voices Against Violence at 1-208-733-0100.