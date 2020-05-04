Rangers' videos share Yellowstone's wonders during crisis

File - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, James Kristy and Ginger Lee of Palm Beach County, Fla., walk the boardwalk at Yellowstone National Park's Mammoth Hot Springs. A federal report shows visitors to Yellowstone National Park spent nearly $513 million in neighboring communities last year. The report last week from the National Park Service indicates the spending by the park's 4.1 million visitors supported nearly 7,100 jobs in the area in 2018. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
BOZEMAN, Mont. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle) — Yellowstone National Park's education rangers have been producing videos for the internet while the park is closed to visitors.

Twice a week, rangers have used the videos to explain complex science and history to people, giving them a window into the park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the series was developed after park educational programs were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Fuhrmann, supervisor of Yellowstone's youth programs, said 30 school groups were scheduled for programs in the park this spring. But with the closure, the programs were all canceled.


 
