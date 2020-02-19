Rapper Pop Smoke killed in home invasion

(Gray News) - Pop Smoke, a rising star in rap music, was fatally shot Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Pop Smoke performs at the Sean Combs New Year's Eve Party on Star Island in Miami Beach in Miami, Florida on January 1, 2020. (Source: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch /IPX/AP)

Real name Bashar Jackson, he was 20 years old.

Police said they responded to a home invasion call around 4 a.m. where masked gunmen had entered the house where Pop Smoke was staying, Rolling Stone reported.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead when he arrived. Officials have not publicly stated whether they have a suspect.

Originally from Brooklyn, Pop Smoke first earned acclaim with his song "Welcome to the Party" in 2019. A remix of the song with Nicki Minaj made it to no. 9 on the Billboard chart in August.

He had since worked with other top artists, including Travis Scott, and released his album "Meet the Woo 2" weeks before his death.

