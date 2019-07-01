Trainer teaches dogs to avoid rattlesnakes

While Southern Idaho provides a great opportunity for visitors and residents to enjoy the outdoors it also opens up the opportunity to encounter a rattlesnake.

John Potash has been studying venomous snakes for nearly 17 years, and brought his Get Rattled course to Jerome. It's designed to train dogs to recognize and then avoid rattlesnakes if they ever come upon them.

"We put together a course to teach dogs to recognize the sight, sound and smell of rattlesnakes," Potash said.

The course was held at the Jerome County Fairgrounds and hosted by the High Desert Pointing Dog Club.

Randall Rector, club president, said this time of year it's possible to encounter rattlesnakes in Idaho, whether your fishing, horseback riding or hunting.

"I was salmon fishing on the Little Salmon, and sat down on a rock and went over and went down a snake was coiled up right there," Rector said. "If I had put my hand on the edge of the rock I would've got bit."

Rector said that this is the second year the club has brought the Get Rattled team in, in part due to their effectiveness.

"We're looking for the dog to show active avoidance," Potash said. "Typically by making a big circle around the snake to get to them."

Potash and his team is able to achieve this through the use of a three station course that includes scenarios that test the dogs sight, sound, and smell of rattlesnakes at each.

"We want them to get a good solid scent recognition," Potash said. "Once they do they get a correction."

The corrections are issued through the use of electronic collars, and the live rattlesnakes have had their venom ducts removed by a licensed veterinarian, John said. However, typically after the first run the dogs are able to detect the rattlesnakes, in part through smell which is particularly important because while we may be able to hear rattlesnakes or hear them. Dogs can locate them through smell, thus avoiding them in a manner that lets the handler know there's probably a snake there.

John said if you or your pet do get bit by a rattlesnake the best option is always to seek medical treatment. And that if your dog is bitten it's best to carry them. However, if you can't carry your pet, John says it's best to walk your dog at a pace that doesn't overtire them as that could increase the flow of poison through the dogs bloodstream.

"You want to walk out a pace that's going to get you somewhere without running your dog," Potash said.

He also mentions to stay away from the more antiquated remedies as they can often times cause more harm than good.

"They use to recommend cut and suck. Bad, bad idea don't ever do it," Potash said. "And even tourniquets are a horrible idea, and even electricity like I heard a few people try."

All in all, Potash said we're pretty lucky in regards to venomous snakes here in Idaho. He say's the Great Basin Rattlesnake common in the West is placid compared to others. But it's still best to stay away from rattlers outdoors.

"Walk around them and leave them," Potash said. "In fact, Arizona poison control did a study that I thought was super fascinating. They went back over decades, decades of bite reports and they found that roughly about 80 percent of bites were classified as intentional exposure. That means that that person chose to engage with that snake."

For more information on the Get Rattled course, click here for more information.