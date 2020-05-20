Twin Falls Public Library offers summer program to stave off 'summer slide'

Each year, the Twin Falls Public Library has a summer reading program trying to incentivize and encourage children to keep reading, and this year it is especially important for children to keep learning over the summer.

"There is a lot of reasons why everybody should be reading over the summer, but children especially experience a phenomenon called the summer slide, which means that on a good year, any year, a child who reads not at all throughout the summer can slide backwards up to two grade levels, so a third grader can leave third grade, do no reading, do nothing over the summer and come to fourth grade at a first grade level," said children's librarian Kasi Allen.

Many are saying that this year's summer slide could be worse than year's past.

"We always want children to be reading over the summer but especially this year where there last school year was so hard, we already might be dealing with being behind a little bit, it's important this year especially," Allen said.

The Twin Falls Public Library has a summer reading program to encourage students to keep reading.

"For someone who is 17 and under we are asking that they just read 4 times a week, we are not saying how many minutes they have to read or what books they have to read, we are just asking that they read 4 times a week," said Allen.

They will also be having activities for families to do together right from their homes, all posted on the libraries social media pages.

"Monday we will give them a nice list of things to do over the week, on Tuesday we will give them a book list of books that are relevant to the theme that week, and then Wednesday is story time and then on Friday we will give them a big activity to do over the weekend with their families," Allen said.

This is just another way that the city of Twin Falls is working to protect its citizens from COVID-19.