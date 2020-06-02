Why spaying and neutering cats can prevent cat season

Cat season is among us.With longer day lengths, female cats have been in heat since January. It only takes 58 to 67 days for felines to give birth and now, here we're here... with hundreds of kittens being born. Just one litter can have up to 10 kittens.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter follows a formula called The Capacity to Care. This means, they only take-in a certain number of cats, for the benefit of the other animals already in the shelter. Also, kittens must be young enough to be vaccinated. If they aren’t vaccinated, that puts all the other cats at-risk for diseases.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelters' director, Debbie Blackwood, urges cat owners and even those who regularly feed strays -- to get them spayed or neutered.

“Their capacity to reproduce is very large. So, even with one female cat and one male cat reproducing at their lowest rate, can responsible for 9 million more cats in 6 years. You spay one cat and you save thousands and thousands of lives.”

Blackwood says, if you're willing to feed a stray, be willing to spay a stray because that's the only form of prevention. Also, adopt when you can. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter can connect people with low cost spay and neuter clinics.

