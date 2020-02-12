Signatures being collected to recall two Lincoln County Commissioners

We've heard from you through Facebook messages, phone calls and emails, about the ongoing recall petition in Lincoln County.

Our Rachel Fabbi made her way up there to talk with a person gathering signatures, and the county clerk to find out what's going on, and the process of it all.

"We actually have received two what is called respective recall petitions. One for Commissioner Richard Ellis and one for Commissioner Roy Hubert", explained Lincoln County Clerk Brenda Farnworth.

The reason for these petitions?

What residents are calling a "willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public", and "deliberately ignoring the results of two public surveys regarding the renovation of the courthouse", which would also make it ADA accessible.

Instead, both Ellis and Hubert voted to build a new courthouse, at a different location, explained signature gatherer Terry Zech.

"People in Shoshone, Lincoln County, but especially in Shoshone, I don't talk to anybody that doesn't want to keep this courthouse here. People are fired up and adamant," Zech stated.

In fact, while finishing up with Zech, interview, a man approached and asked to sign the petition.

That's one less signature they need, explained Zech.

"We need 20 percent of registered voters at the last election. So we need 442 signatures, and we need to actually witness them sign, they need to be notarized, we see them sign, and we're going for a thousand. Cause I think it'll happen," Zech said.

"If they get enough signatures turned in, their deadline is April 22, for it to go on the august ballot. If they get it in earlier than that, if they actually get it in by April 3, it can actually go on the May ballot," Farnworth said.

If it passes, the two will then immediately be out of office.

"People are fired up, and we will get the signatures we need, we're doing it legally and correctly, and it will be on the ballot, and they will be replaced by people who are on board with what the entire community and what the entire community wants," Zech added.