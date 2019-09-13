Recent event sparks discussion on LGBTQ issues in the LDS church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently reversed a policy in April allowing baptisms for children with parents in the LGBTQ community. Still gay youth Latter-day Saints members are urging for more change.

Ray Parrish, spokesman for the Latter-day Saints church in Twin Falls, tells KMVT their policy allows same sex attraction, but intimacy is not allowed.

“As long as they don't act upon those attractions physically then they can have everything and anything to do within the church,” he said.

However, Lane Morgan, an LGBTQ advocate and former LDS church member, said that policy is a hard pill to swallow.

“Abstinent from intimacy; abstinent from marrying from the person that they love and they're attracted to. I mean could you imagine being a young adult and being told that?” he asked.

Parrish said despite the different views, he wants those of the LGBTQ community to know the LDS church have their arms open to them.

"Their father in heaven loves them," he said. "They have unique and incredible talents that the lord has blessed them with."