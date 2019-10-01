Recent prison suicides raise concern

The recent number of prison suicides is raising concern. KMVT is digging deeper into the issue.

As KMVT reported yesterday, 29 year old Jason Boyd Ivey was incarcerated under Idaho Department of Corrections on June 15th, 2017 for violating the terms of his previous release.

He was found hanging in his cell Friday evening.

Two other inmates have also taken their own lives in Idaho prisons within the last month.

KMVT talked with a professor of psychology today about mental health within prisons. CSI'S Randy Simonson says suicides within prisons may be more common than you think.

"Those in the criminal justice system, those in the penal system, they've gotten to a bad spot somehow. Through choices made by many people, themselves and others and somehow they found themselves on the outside of society, they can bring on that hopelessness, they can bring on that loss of connection with society," Simonson says.

The IDOC sent us this statement, as they continue the ongoing investigation:

“While we cannot discuss specific inmate's health information or treatment, we want to emphasize that we take suicide risk management very seriously. Inmates are screened for suicidality at intake to IDOC, and again at every facility transfer or placement in restricted housing. For inmates who present with suicide risk, these screens are reviewed by licensed clinicians for clinical determination of mental health needs. Those who require mental health care are assigned a “level of care”, which may include placement in one of our specialized mental health housing units, where enhanced care is provided.”



