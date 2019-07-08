Recent California earthquake sparks talk of 'the big one'

By  | 
Posted:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The recent earthquakes in California have some seismologists saying this could be the predecessor to "the big one."

Following the 6.4 magnitude earthquake Thursday, Lucy Jones a seismologist at Cal-Tech warned that a larger earthquake could happen within the next few days. And she was right. Just Friday, a 7.1 magnitude quake rocked the same area.

This has led to some worrying about the big one, however KMVT talked with Shawn Willsey, a geology professor from the College of Southern Idaho, who said this quake doesn't increase or decrease the probability of a larger earthquake in southern California.

“This recent one was, wasn't even on the San Andreas Fault. It was on a secondary fault, that's actually further east than the San Andreas Fault," he said. "So when everyone talks about the big one, they're talking about a bigger earthquake on the southern part of the San Andreas Fault, and this wasn't even on the fault system."

Willsey also said that if a big earthquake were to happen, we would not feel it in Idaho, as the waves would have to travel hundreds of miles, and through multiple types of rocks.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus