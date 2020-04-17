Recovery in Motion offers help for those struggling with addiction and mental health disorders

Many people are feeling isolated and alone right now, and for people with addiction or mental health disorders that feeling could be increased.

But, even though there aren't any face to face meetings going on, some recovery centers are hosting meetings online.

Recovery in Motion understands how hard it can be for people with substance abuse or mental health disorders to feel connected to others, especially right now.

"When we talk about those people that have substance abuse and mental health disorders one of their defining characteristics of their disease is the fact that they tend to isolate," said John Brannen, a recovery coach. "If you are an addict you don’t want to be around people when you are using, if you have mental health depression, you isolate from people."

But by doing so, it can reverse the progress they may have already made in their recovery, so Recovery in Motion has moved their meetings online.

"And then all those support groups that are not available now in the community, whether it is for addiction, whether it is for mindfulness, family support, those are still all available through Recovery in Motion," said Brannen.

The meetings are conducted through ZOOM… and people can join in with video, with audio, or they can just join in and listen.

"That way those of you who need support during this time can connect with others in the community, right now we have two cocaine anonymous meetings that have a number of people participating from all around the world," said Brannen.

He wants people to know that they aren’t alone, that they have resources in the community to help.

"There is at least 2 meetings a day throughout the week sometimes more, most of them are in the afternoon or the evening, and if you have any problems, there is a phone number you can call that we will help you connect into that ZOOM meeting," said Brannen.