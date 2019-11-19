Recovery in Motion opens to help people recovering from addiction

A project years in the making is open in Twin Falls. It’s called Recovery in Motion.

"We’ve actually been putting things together for a while, but we finally have our feet on the ground," said John Brannen, the director. "Today we chose to do the official ribbon cutting and a presentation to the community in our community center, to let them know who we are and what we did and have people get up and share their stories about recovery."

The center will be available to help people feel connected to people again.

"Here at Recovery in Motion, we link people to resources that are available to people in the community," said Nicole Mortensen, the office administrator. "Whether it’s finding them food boxes, doing clothing vouchers, recovery coaches, which is the addiction side of things, as well as our peer support specialist which deals with the mental side of things."

Brannen says that he hopes it will be a place where people can come and not feel judged, because all of the people who work there are in recovery themselves.

"One of the first things when they walk in the door, everyone that works in my organization is in recovery, whether it’s mental health, addiction or dual, and we freely say that, so when they come in the door they are talking with someone who has been where they’ve been," said Brannen.

Recovery in Motion's main goal is to help people feel more connected to the community.

"The primary thing that happens with substance abuse, and mental health disorders is people become disconnected," Brennan said. "That’s the defining symptom of those two disorders, so our objective is to bring them in and reconnect them, and start encouraging them to participate in activities that we provide, actives in the community, so once again they can re-integrate and start their life from a different perspective."

The center is open Tuesday through Saturday.