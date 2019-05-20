Red Cross faces 'critical shortage' of Type O blood

The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations the organization faces a “critical shortage” of Type O blood.

Since Type O blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type, it's the blood group most needed by emergency rooms.

However, there are less blood drives this time of year due to busy school schedules, according to a news release.

The Red Cross is urging people to donate as soon as possible to get the supply level back to normal. As a special thank you, the organization is giving all donors a $5 Amazon gift card through June 10.

Visit the Red Cross website to make a donation and help hospitals around the country.

Several location in the Magic Valley are hosting blood driver. See a list of blood drives taking place within the next few weeks either below this article or in the right-hand column.

