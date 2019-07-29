How the Red Cross helps families in disasters

On the worst days of people's lives, the Red Cross is there to help.

“House fires is the number one responses that we have. If you can imagine, just in Idaho alone, we average a house fire every other day all year long,” volunteer Diana Ochsner said.

The first thing that the Red Cross does when they respond to a disaster is comfort the family.

Then they help them with the basic necessities.

“Financial assistance, so that they can, once we leave they are immediately able to seek shelter, buy clothing food, any of their immediate needs,” Ochsner said.

As a longtime volunteer, Ochsner has traveled across the United States helping families in disaster situations.

She tells KMVT that the feeling is indescribable.

“Yes, it's emotionally difficult, and there are times when it's just draining, physically draining, emotionally draining. Once you know that those people are in recovery mode and starting to rebuild their lives, it's just an amazing feeling to know you somehow had a part in helping them get through that initial horrible time in their lives,” Ochsner said.

For families who have just lost everything, the Red Cross does their part to help and there are ways you can help.

“All you have to do is call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or go on redcross.org and click on the volunteer tab,” Ochsner said.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers for multiple different projects.