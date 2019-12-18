Red Cross seeks holiday blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross asks people to consider donating blood this holiday season. The organization is in need of blood and platelet donations of all types, especially type O.

Donations will help patients not have to worry about the availability of blood this winter, according to a news release. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.

This time of year, holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. The organization is encouraging donations by offering a Red Cross long-sleeve T-shirt to those who donated between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5.

Here is a list of current donation opportunities in the Magic Valley:

Cassia County:

Burley

12/18/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., BLM Operations/ Fire Warehouse, 3562 Overland Avenue

12/23/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burley Idaho West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Avenue

1/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cassia Regional Hospital, 1501 Hiland Avenue

1/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Avenue

1/14/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Avenue

Gooding County:

Gooding

1/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., War Memorial Building, 203 3rd Avenue W

Wendell

1/6/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 605 N. Idaho

Lincoln

Richfield

12/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 440 E Nez Perce

Twin Falls County:

Filer

12/26/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Filer Church of Latter-Day Saints, 841 W. Midway St.

Twin Falls

12/18/2019: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Drive North

12/19/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Falls Idaho South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive

12/20/2019: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison Street

12/27/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr. N.

1/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road

1/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.