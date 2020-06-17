Red Cross to begin testing for COVID-19 antibodies when donating blood

The American Red Cross will now be testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Nearly one-quarter of the blood supply is utilized by patients fighting cancer, which is more blood than for patients fighting any other disease. (Source: The American Red Cross)

This will help provide donors with insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Right now there is also an urgent need for blood donations because hospitals are resuming surgeries and treatments that need blood.

By testing for antibodies, it will tell the donor if their immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, but this is not to confirm infection or immunity.

"We are notifying that it doesn't mean you are immune to it, it just means that your body produced these antibodies, which means it was fighting off the virus, and that's what we can detect," said Cynthia De La Torre, with the American Red Cross.

She also says that they have new regulations for when you go donate blood, such as taking your temperature before hand and wearing a mask.

