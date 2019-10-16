Number of refugees coming to Idaho declining

Last month, the Trump administration announced plans to reduce the number of refugees who can be resettled in the U.S. from 30,000 to 18,000.

This is the lowest a president has placed on the refugee program since it first launched in 1980.

ZeZe Rwasama, director of the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center in Twin Falls, said he feels bad about the cut.

Although it affects the center, Rwasama said, it affects the refugees more as they were hoping to come to America to start a new life.

"Especially a country that is powerful like America is to help those who can not speak for themselves," he said.

The center went from resettling 300 refugees ever year to 121 in 2019.

