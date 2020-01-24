Registration for Art and Soul Magic Valley quickly approaching

Registration for the largest art show cash prize in the northwest ends on Feb. 1.

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is a public-voted art contest that will take place in the businesses and public spaces of Twin Falls on April 10 through 25.

Everyone is allowed to enter the contest. There is a youth entry and an adult entry so the whole family can get involved.

This will be the 10th Annual Art and Soul of the city, something the executive director of the Magic valley Arts Counsel says is monumental.

"It's great for the community, when we have this huge art contest that goes on around here," said Erik Allen executive director of the Magic valley Arts Counsel. "It really brings the community together, not just business owners and artists, but also the public is also really engaged and the actual winner of the contest is voted on by public votes."

To sign up as an artist or even sponsor a venue then head over to the Magic valley Arts Counsel website.